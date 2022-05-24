springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield shooting under investigation

By Sydney Dawes - Springfield
1 hour ago

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Friday night.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 400 block of Scott Street around 11 p.m. on Friday in regard to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with “several gunshot wounds to his body,” according to an incident report.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then later transported by a medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the incident report.

The man’s condition is unknown. The hospital did not have the man listed as a patient as of Monday.

No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting, according to the report.

