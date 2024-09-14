Springfield shooting leaves one person injured Saturday

One person was shot and rushed to a hospital Saturday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Division crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Cedarview Drive around 10 a.m. That’s just off of McCreight and Mitchell on Springfield’s north side.

“We got a call today for an individual stating there was a shooting, a possible individual shot,” Allison Elliott, Springfield Police Division Chief, said.

2 Springfield medical facilities had lockdowns Saturday after bomb threats

Elliott said officers responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim and the individual involved. She added the individual was transported to the hospital for care and that it’s still very early on in the assessment of the scene.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody.

“We ask if anyone has information, to please contact us and make us aware,” Elliot said. “If you see something, say something but at this time, it doesn’t appear that there is a immediate threat to the community with this situation.”

