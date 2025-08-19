Springfield seeking plan to reduce carbon emissions

“They’re really a force multiplier in the sense they provide the technical assistance aspect, especially as staffs are smaller and (there’s) more work being done,” City Manager Bryan Heck said. “It’s great to have people that have more expertise in that specific area that can help provide that technical guidance.”

As part of the proposed partnership, the city would appoint Deputy Director of Public Safety and Operations Jason Via as PCFO coordinator, according to a resolution city commission must approve. It would also prioritize lower cost measures and consider taxpayer dollars, provide annual feedback, market past and future energy efficiency accomplishments."

Heck said PCFO can assist with expensive improvements like street light conversion. PCFO can identify grant sources “to leverage additional dollars back to the community to create energy efficiency and hopefully long-term savings,” he said.

The city of Dayton, Montgomery County, Hamilton County, city of Columbus and village of Yellow Springs are some Ohio communities that are part of PCFO.

Vice Mayor Dave Estrop referred to the city’s upcoming October 40% increase in electric spending for several facilities and street lights.

This comes after PJM Interconnection, the regional electric grid operator, saw a massive increase — from $29.70 to $300 in its latest capacity auction. This will increase electric costs in communities across the region.

City commissioners earlier this summer agreed to a contract with Dynegy Energy Services East for a fixed-rate price of $6.93 per kilowatt hour, up to $6,116,381 for a 48-month period for several properties.

“If there’s any way we can find to keep those costs down I would hope we would explore it,” Estrop said. “So I want to commend you for pursuing this and certainly you will have my support.”

PCFO estimates a $1.8 to 5.9 billion increase in local government annual spending by 2050 to adapt to climate change. This accounts for air conditioning installation, electricity, cool roofing, cooling centers, road repair, drinking water treatment, storm recovery, power lines, stormwater management and elevating roads.