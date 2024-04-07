Springfield Section of National Council of Negro Women celebrates 75th anniversary

The NCNW formed in 1935 to empower women of color in workplaces and neighborhoods to fight for things including social justice and health care, against disparity and to make sure women are informed and educated about what’s going on around them, according to Twyla Clark, who co-chaired the gala with Rebekah Biles.

As the group was hitting the milestone anniversary, the women had a desire to go big. In doing so, the event sold out quickly with requests for tickets still coming in as the event approached.

“We billed it as a gala, an opportunity to dress up. People were excited to do something fun and different,” Clark said of the response.

Clark County Springfield Section member Joyce Chilton was the evening’s emcee. She said the organization has reached 75 years because of the members supporting each other and never giving up on supporting the community.

The group contributes to the community by supporting various health causes including the minority health fair; helping the homeless with items like blessing bags and hygiene items; contributing baskets to the needy during the holidays; fighting food insecurity; and being present at celebrations such as the Memorial Day parade.

Springfield City Commissioner Krystal Phillips Brown read a proclamation from the city recognizing the anniversary. Remarks were made by NCNW Ohio president Janice Taylor and NCNW executive committee member-at-large Loretta Gray.

“75 years, that’s a long time. I’m thinking the Clark County Springfield Section is one of the longest-standing sections in the country,” Gray said. There are 330 NCNW sections nationally.

Biles and Emily Lucas gave a presentation on the section’s history and founder Sadey Glanton.

One of the evening’s highlights was the “Ladies in Their 80s” recognition that celebrated 15 of the Clark County Springfield Section’s oldest members, whose ages ranged from 80 up to 100.

“They have been involved and engaged for 30, 40, 50, 60 years through the ups and downs and challenges and we’re so grateful to you and just want to say thank you. We’re standing on your shoulders,” she said.

Odessa Clayborne is the most senior of the ladies and will turn 101 in May. She joined organization to help and to get to know people.

“I like to see people working together. It’s lovely to be recognized here; all helped get me to this point,” she said.

One of the Clayborne’s most memorable moments was attending a national conference in Cincinnati and meeting NCNW founder, Mary McLeod Bethune, whom Clayborne found inspiring.

In turn, Clayborne later took her then-14-year-old granddaughter Sachiko Burns to a national conference, and she’s never forgotten it.

“I didn’t know the importance until I got to college. It’s important we continue to remember the legacy and encourage young people and not lose focus,” said Burns, who came from Columbus to accompany her grandmother on Saturday. “I hope I can be half the woman she is.”

Clayborne attributes her longevity to eating healthy, loving others and having hope. And a touch of ornery, Burns added, laughing.

With the 75th anniversary behind, the Clark County Springfield Section is focusing on 100 years next. They have 73 members currently and to get there, Clark said the group needs to continue being active in the community and meet changing times, especially in recruiting new members.

“There’s been ups and downs and challenges, but we’ve weathered the storm. We need to let our story be known and catch the attention of younger women. It’s a platform for them as well as most of our members are seasoned,” she said.

For more information about the NCNW Clark County Springfield Section, go to its Facebook page.