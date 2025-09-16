Springfield schools improve on state report card; Clark-Shawnee has highest rating in county

Administrators said early literacy, which is rated at one star, continues to show growth.

“While ratings provide only one measure, we are encouraged by these signs of progress,” Springfield superintendent Bob Hill said. “Springfield students and teachers are demonstrating determination and persistence every day.”

The star rating is the system that the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce use to rate how well school districts are doing, with 3 to 3.5 stars considered meeting state expectations.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce uses multiple data points from public schools to determine the districts’ ratings. The five categories that go into the overall rating are achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Achievement and progress are most heavily weighted into the equation. Achievement includes how students did on state testing, and progress is the statistical analysis used to measure academic growth of students from year to year, according to ODEW.

Clark-Shawnee Local Schools received the highest rating on the 2024-2025 report cards in Clark County, with a 4.5-star rating.

“This rating is a reflection of our incomparable teaching staff and our amazing support staff who show up every day to make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” said superintendent Brian Kuhn.

Clark-Shawnee increased both its star rating and the number of indicators met.

“Our school community has much to be proud of as Clark-Shawnee Local carries out our commitment to delivering a high-quality, student-centered education for all learners,” Kuhn said.

The most common overall star rating in Clark County was 3.5 stars, with Northwestern, Tecumseh, and Greenon school districts all receiving that rating.

Southeastern Local Schools got a 4-star rating, while Northeastern Local Schools got a 3-star rating.

“We are proud to share the results of this year’s state report card, which reflect the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, and community,” said Northeastern superintendent Jack Fisher.

Fisher said the district is continuing to improve the district’s overall rating by incorporating a multi-pronged approach to educating the whole student.

He said they would address academic, mental, physical, and emotional health, strengthen curriculum, and continue to use systems to track student progress.

“We are particularly proud of our graduation rates, with nearly 95% of students graduating on time—94.7% over four years,” Fisher said. “Our elementary schools continue to shine.”

He noted Northeastern Elementary earned four stars in overall rating, achievement, progress, and gap closing, along with three stars in early literacy. Kenton Ridge Elementary and Northeastern Elementary both earned four stars in overall ratings.