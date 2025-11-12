Springfield schools honor veterans through ceremony, kindness

Breaking: Accreditor places Wittenberg on probation, citing ongoing financial problems

A student at Kenwood Elementary School waves an American flag during a Veterans Day ceremony at the school on Nov. 11, 2025. Hundreds of students in the Springfield City School District came together to honor veterans through a ceremony with special veteran guests and performances and coloring patriotic pictures to be delivered to local restaurants for veterans.

1 hour ago
Hundreds of students in the Springfield City School District came together this week to honor veterans who have served the country.

Kenwood Elementary School had a schoolwide Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday with music, “patriotism and appreciation,” according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist.

Kenwood Elementary School held a schoolwide Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday that featured performances from Springfield High School Marching Wildcat Band, Drill Team and MJROC Color Guard. Hundreds of students in the Springfield City School District came together to honor veterans either through the Veterans Day ceremony or other acts, such as coloring pictures to be handed out to veterans in the future. CONTRIBUTED

Kenwood Elementary School students greet veterans and other special guests prior to a Veterans Day ceremony held Nov. 11, 2025 that featured performances from the Springfield High School Marching Wildcat Band, Drill Team and MJROC Color Guard. CONTRIBUTED

Students and staff welcomed special veteran guests and recognized Kenwood’s staff members who have served in the Armed Forces. Springfield High School Marching Wildcat Band, Drill Team and MJROC Color Guard performed.

At the end of the ceremony, members of the Kenwood “K-Kids Club,” a service-oriented student group, presented handmade American flag blankets to veterans who attended.

Hundreds of students in the Springfield City School District came together to honor veterans through a ceremony with special veteran guests and performances on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. Pictured are students passing out patriotic blankets to veterans at the event at Kenwood Elementary School. CONTRIBUTED

At Warder Park-Wayne Elementary, students shared their own acts of kindness by coloring patriotic pictures for veterans in the school library.

For more than 20 years, Librarian Sheri Ehnie has collected the artwork and delivered it to Springfield restaurants, where veterans dining out on the holiday receive them as a surprise token of thanks.

“The project holds deep meaning for Ms. Ehnie, whose family members have served,” Leinasars said. “As she prepares to retire this year, she says this annual tradition will remain one of her most cherished memories from her time in the district.”

Hundreds of students in the Springfield City School District came together to honor veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. At Warder Park-Wayne Elementary, students colored patriotic pictures for veterans in the school library. For more than 20 years, Librarian Sheri Ehnie has collected the artwork and delivered it to Springfield restaurants, where veterans dining out on the holiday receive them as a surprise token of thanks. CONTRIBUTED

