Springfield schools honor veterans through ceremony, kindness

Students and staff welcomed special veteran guests and recognized Kenwood’s staff members who have served in the Armed Forces. Springfield High School Marching Wildcat Band, Drill Team and MJROC Color Guard performed.

At the end of the ceremony, members of the Kenwood “K-Kids Club,” a service-oriented student group, presented handmade American flag blankets to veterans who attended.

At Warder Park-Wayne Elementary, students shared their own acts of kindness by coloring patriotic pictures for veterans in the school library.

For more than 20 years, Librarian Sheri Ehnie has collected the artwork and delivered it to Springfield restaurants, where veterans dining out on the holiday receive them as a surprise token of thanks.

“The project holds deep meaning for Ms. Ehnie, whose family members have served,” Leinasars said. “As she prepares to retire this year, she says this annual tradition will remain one of her most cherished memories from her time in the district.”