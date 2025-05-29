Springfield school superintendent Hill recognized with statewide award

The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation has worked to support PK-12 education in Ohio for more than 60 years via grants, strategic work, and honoring teachers and other educators.

Hill will be formally recognized at the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation’s annual Educator Awards Banquet in July. He will receive a $1,000 check for use toward an initiative or project withing SCSD.

Hill, who has been Springfield’s superintendent since 2015, just navigated a challenging and eventful school year.

In addition to starting initiatives such as the ‘Leader in Me’ leadership framework for students and staff, Hill helped guide the creation of the new Health Center at Springfield High, which expands access to medical and mental health care for district students and families.

“In the classroom, he has placed an importance on data-driven teaching practices and district-wide improvement strategies,” district officials said. “Adding to his decisive leadership, Dr. Hill kept student and staff safety at the forefront when the city of Springfield was thrust into the national spotlight as a topic at the 2024 presidential debate.”

In September, the false rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets brought national attention to Springfield. A series of bomb threats followed, including several to Springfield schools, triggering repeated closures and safety changes.

The district opened its School Based Health Center last year with Rocking Horse Community Health Center, to support the health needs of students, parents and the community. The idea started from community feedback about access to care that was given during the design of the district’s most recent Strategic Plan.

Hill has also previously received the Warren Russell Leadership Award and the Buckeye Association of School Administrators’ Exemplary Educational Leadership Award.

The four other Ohio superintendents to receive awards of excellence were Lance Hostetler of United Local Schools in Hanoverton, Martin Miller of Antwerp Local Schools, Angela Smith of Madison Local Schools and Tracy Wheeler of Berea City Schools.

For its Ohio Superintendent of the Year, the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation chose Eugene Blalock, Jr. of North College Hill City Schools near Cincinnati.