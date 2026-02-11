Springfield City Commission meeting draws calls for unity

Several regular speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting, which is held every other Tuesday, shared similar concerns as in the past — from city transparency to Haitian immigration and a perceived lack of assimilation.

Others brought up concerns related to evacuations from all Springfield City School District schools Monday after bomb threats led to an early closure and the district to begin law enforcement sweeps of all buildings prior to and after school each day beginning Tuesday.

“We need a protocol for the evacuation when something happens like this at our schools because it was a mess,” resident Devon Hendricks said. “It was a mess at the school, so we need to figure out how we can do that smooth.”

Commissioner Chris Wallace, who is also a community mentor supervisor at The Dome, said that administrators were reviewing the evacuation process to ensure it would be “calm and orderly.” He said that parents play a part in that, too.

“A lot of it is on us as parents. I’m a parent as well, and when I got all that (notification of the dismissal), I was like, ‘No, give me my son,’” Wallace said. “It’s very important that we all try to stay calm with it.”

There was a second round of bomb threats in Springfield Tuesday, this time sent to Clark State College, Wittenberg University and the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services.

These threats followed bomb threats Monday to several downtown Springfield public offices and the Springfield City School District that referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from the city, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at a press conference Monday.

Resident Sandra Holland asked for clarity on the bomb threats and their origin. Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said Monday those threats appeared to originate from overseas.

DeWine on Monday referenced a slew of bomb threats several Springfield government offices, schools, businesses and people received in late 2024 after Springfield was thrust into the national spotlight when baseless rumors that Haitians were eating pets went viral. Most of those threats came from overseas, DeWine said

Resident Larry Barnett said he feels the city has become extremely polarized and that many of the people who speak during commission meetings “have a lot of talk and no bite behind it or no action behind it.”

Barnett said that the community will need to “pick up the pieces” after any potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement action.

“We need to start taking a proactive approach and looking at these things of how we can reach into the community,” Barnett said. “How we can bring people together again? How we can convince each other to quit talking so much and listen?”

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people from Haiti live in the Springfield area, and many are Temporary Protected Status holders. TPS was previously set to end after Feb. 3, but a judge paused that while a lawsuit challenging the move goes through the courts; the ruling postpones the end of TPS for Haiti indefinitely while the case proceeds.

The Trump administration on Friday filed an appeal in the case and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not have immediate and specific plans to mobilize immigration officers to places with large Haitian populations.

But DHS Assistant Director for Field Operations Liana Castano said there have been daily ICE enforcement activities in locations including “but not limited to” Springfield and Florida.

Assistant Mayor Tracey Tackett said she would like to hear more positive feedback from Springfield residents on what they like about the city.

“As Larry said, we are so polarized and we need to bring people together and heal this community,” Tackett said.

Resident James Blanken encouraged the commission to govern more proactively rather than reactively. He also said he was concerned about the safety of ICE agents if they were not allowed to be masked.

The city commission two weeks ago passed a resolution asking federal agents to follow the same local rules as other law enforcement, which includes having clear identification and not concealing their identity. Mayor Rob Rue said Tuesday that was for the safety of all members of the community.

Hendricks, who has been a vocal supporter of the Haitian community, said that some regular speakers represent the minority of people, who he called “racist people.”

He appeared to be alluding to one specific regular speaker, Diana Daniels, who in her comments Tuesday said she and others were tired of “once homogenous neighborhoods” being “infiltrated with foreign national neighbors from deeply third world countries” who “do not share our language or values nor our morals.”

Daniels noted that the majority of Springfield voters voted for President Donald Trump in 2024.

