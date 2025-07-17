Springfield Salvation Army under new leadership

“We’re happy to be here, and we can’t wait to get into the community and meet new people, find new partners and work with the partners that we already have,” Dave Rhodes said.

Dave Rhodes was born and raised in Clark County, and this is his first time back in 25 years. Pam Rhodes grew up in New Jersey.

“It was really weird (being back) at first. A lot of things have changed and a lot of things have stayed the same,” Dave Rhodes said. “We have been Salvation Army officers for 25 years. We’ve moved around to different places to Pittsburgh, to upstate New York, (but) three weeks ago we got assigned to Springfield.”

The Salvation Army can transfer you to different locations, he said. The couple’s last appointment was in Canandaigua, New York, for seven years. The two found out in March they were being transferred, so they had a few months to figure everything out.

The transition back to Clark County has went well and easy, Dave Rhodes said.

The people who led the Salvation Army before them, Major Doug and Judy Hart, who were there a year, gave them a rundown of what’s happening, he said.

The Rhodes are still working to figure out what’s happening at the Springfield Salvation Army, but their main goals are to “keep on serving people and doing so with giving people dignity and respect and keep doing the programs that we’re doing.”

After they get into the swing of things, they will see what’s the next thing that needs to be done.

For more information, visit swo.salvationarmy.org/springfield-oh or “The Salvation Army- Springfield, Ohio” on Facebook.