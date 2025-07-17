Springfield Salvation Army under new leadership

News
By
1 minute ago
X

The Springfield Salvation Army now has new leadership, who are ready to “keep on serving people,” they said.

Majors Dave and Pam Rhodes are the new leaders as of this month for the Springfield Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St.

“We’re happy to be here, and we can’t wait to get into the community and meet new people, find new partners and work with the partners that we already have,” Dave Rhodes said.

Springfield Salvation Army Corps Officer Dave Rhodes poses for a portrait on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Springfield Salvation Army. He just started this position on July 1. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Dave Rhodes was born and raised in Clark County, and this is his first time back in 25 years. Pam Rhodes grew up in New Jersey.

“It was really weird (being back) at first. A lot of things have changed and a lot of things have stayed the same,” Dave Rhodes said. “We have been Salvation Army officers for 25 years. We’ve moved around to different places to Pittsburgh, to upstate New York, (but) three weeks ago we got assigned to Springfield.”

ExploreClark County townships want to be able to restrict large wind, solar farms

The Salvation Army can transfer you to different locations, he said. The couple’s last appointment was in Canandaigua, New York, for seven years. The two found out in March they were being transferred, so they had a few months to figure everything out.

The transition back to Clark County has went well and easy, Dave Rhodes said.

The people who led the Salvation Army before them, Major Doug and Judy Hart, who were there a year, gave them a rundown of what’s happening, he said.

ExploreSpringfield card, video game business expands across 2 locations

The Rhodes are still working to figure out what’s happening at the Springfield Salvation Army, but their main goals are to “keep on serving people and doing so with giving people dignity and respect and keep doing the programs that we’re doing.”

After they get into the swing of things, they will see what’s the next thing that needs to be done.

For more information, visit swo.salvationarmy.org/springfield-oh or “The Salvation Army- Springfield, Ohio” on Facebook.

In Other News
1
Springfield school district to provide school supplies to K-8 students...
2
Clark State selected for national student success program
3
Inside the Butler County Jail, southwest Ohio’s ICE holding facility
4
Torte & Iron Café in Springfield to host grand re-opening Saturday
5
Springfield launches platform for Community Development Department

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.