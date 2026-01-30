Breaking: Clark, Champaign schools receive more than $166K in school bus safety grants

Springfield reminds residents, businesses to clear snow, ice

A City of Springfield plow truck spreads salt on Tuesday, Jan. 27 as it turns onto West Main Street. Snow removal efforts continued Tuesday after the city received 13 inches during the weekend's storm. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A City of Springfield plow truck spreads salt on Tuesday, Jan. 27 as it turns onto West Main Street. Snow removal efforts continued Tuesday after the city received 13 inches during the weekend's storm. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
News
By
15 minutes ago
X

After the heavy snowfall, the city of Springfield is reminding property owners and businesses of their responsibility to clear snow and ice from sidewalks to make sure pedestrians can pass safely.

“Snow- and ice-covered sidewalks can create hazardous conditions, increasing the risk of slips, falls and injuries. Keeping walkways clear is a shared responsibility and an important part of maintaining a safe, accessible community,” Springfield Communications Director Karen Graves said.

ExploreSpringfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next week

Under city requirements, building occupants and owners of unimproved or unoccupied lots are responsible for clearing sidewalks that front or abut their property, according to Graves. Snow and ice must be removed by 10 a.m. on the day after a snowfall by all residential, commercial, occupied and unimproved properties, unless a specific area has been formally exempted by the city.

The sidewalk snow removal requirement can be found in the Springfield City Code Section 903.12, which explains the duty of property owners and occupants to keep sidewalks clear and safe after snowfall.

“Timely snow removal helps protect pedestrians, supports accessibility for all residents and reflects a commitment to being good neighbors,” Graves said. “The city appreciates the cooperation of residents and businesses in helping keep Springfield safe throughout the winter season.”

ExploreClark, Champaign schools receive more than $166K in school bus safety grants
In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign schools receive more than $166K in school bus safety...
2
Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next...
3
How many Haitian immigrants live in Springfield? Here’s what we know
4
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
5
Fear grips Springfield’s Haitians on cusp of losing legal status to...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, new businesses, events, county government and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over seven years, with a bachelor's in mass communications, minor in psychology and associates in paralegal.