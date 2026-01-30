Springfield reminds residents, businesses to clear snow, ice

Explore Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next week

Under city requirements, building occupants and owners of unimproved or unoccupied lots are responsible for clearing sidewalks that front or abut their property, according to Graves. Snow and ice must be removed by 10 a.m. on the day after a snowfall by all residential, commercial, occupied and unimproved properties, unless a specific area has been formally exempted by the city.

The sidewalk snow removal requirement can be found in the Springfield City Code Section 903.12, which explains the duty of property owners and occupants to keep sidewalks clear and safe after snowfall.

“Timely snow removal helps protect pedestrians, supports accessibility for all residents and reflects a commitment to being good neighbors,” Graves said. “The city appreciates the cooperation of residents and businesses in helping keep Springfield safe throughout the winter season.”