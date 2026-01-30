Springfield reminds residents, businesses to clear snow, ice

After the heavy snowfall, the city of Springfield is reminding property owners and businesses of their responsibility to clear snow and ice from sidewalks to make sure pedestrians can pass safely.
“Snow- and ice-covered sidewalks can create hazardous conditions, increasing the risk of slips, falls and injuries. Keeping walkways clear is a shared responsibility and an important part of maintaining a safe, accessible community,” Springfield Communications Director Karen Graves said.
Under city requirements, building occupants and owners of unimproved or unoccupied lots are responsible for clearing sidewalks that front or abut their property, according to Graves. Snow and ice must be removed by 10 a.m. on the day after a snowfall by all residential, commercial, occupied and unimproved properties, unless a specific area has been formally exempted by the city.
The sidewalk snow removal requirement can be found in the Springfield City Code Section 903.12, which explains the duty of property owners and occupants to keep sidewalks clear and safe after snowfall.
“Timely snow removal helps protect pedestrians, supports accessibility for all residents and reflects a commitment to being good neighbors,” Graves said. “The city appreciates the cooperation of residents and businesses in helping keep Springfield safe throughout the winter season.”
