BreakingNews
Springfield Regional welcomes first baby born in 2023
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield Regional welcomes first baby born in 2023

News
By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago
Nouasi family from Haiti welcomes baby girl.

A family visiting the U.S. from Haiti was the first of the new year to welcome their newborn to the world at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The first baby born in 2023 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center was Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi, who was born at 2:53 a.m. on Jan. 1. She was born weighing 6 pounds and 11.8 ounces, and she measured at 19.5 inches.

Riley is the second child for Elda Felix and Jeremie Nouasi, who already share a son. The Nouasi family is currently in the U.S. for a six-month stay before they will return to their home country of Haiti.

In Other News
1
Living downtown: $8 million Springfield townhome project nears...
2
Cedarville physician assistant program to launch first course
3
Clark State, Springfield to host MLK luncheon celebration
4
Police: 2 stabbed in Springfield altercation
5
2 shot in Springfield home

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top