Springfield Regional welcomes first baby born in 2023

The first baby born in 2023 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center was Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi, who was born at 2:53 a.m. on Jan. 1. She was born weighing 6 pounds and 11.8 ounces, and she measured at 19.5 inches.

Riley is the second child for Elda Felix and Jeremie Nouasi, who already share a son. The Nouasi family is currently in the U.S. for a six-month stay before they will return to their home country of Haiti.