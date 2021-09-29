springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield ramen restaurant plans to open location in Troy

The new outdoor dinning area at Speakeasy Ramen. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Speakeasy Ramen. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Hasan KarimBrett Turner - Contributing Writer
44 minutes ago

A Springfield eatery that has been described as providing the best ramen in the state has applied for a permit in Troy with the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

The permit application was filed by Speakeasy Ramen LLC and listed the address 101 West Main Street in Troy.

The restaurant will be called Miso, the Japanese name for a soybean-based soup, and operate in a former furniture store near Moeller Brew Barn downtown according to Brittany Waters, general manager of Speakeasy Ramen. Her aunt, Kim Frazier, was instrumental in setting up Speakeasy and is heading up the new venue along with a chef.

Although unable to give a timeframe for its opening, Waters said Miso’s menu will feature more broth-based choices as well as ramen and sushi, although on a much bigger scale.

The restaurant has one location, at 365 Ludlow Ave. and opened its doors in Springfield in July 2019. Since then, it has seen state and national praise.

Last year, the national nutrition website “Eat This, Not That” put together a listing of the Best Ramen in Every State in the U.S. basing its conclusions on Yelp reviews.

Those reviews showed that Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield earned the shout-out as serving the best ramen in Ohio. Waters said the restaurant has drawn customers from all over Ohio, as far as Cleveland in addition to a loyal base that supported the business through the tough times created by the pandemic.

Speakeasy Ramen offers dine-in, carryout and delivery options. For more information, go to speakeasyramen.com.

