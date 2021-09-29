Springfield ramen restaurant plans to open location in Troy

The permit application was filed by Speakeasy Ramen LLC and listed the address 101 West Main Street in Troy.

The restaurant will be called Miso, the Japanese name for a soybean-based soup, and operate in a former furniture store near Moeller Brew Barn downtown according to Brittany Waters, general manager of Speakeasy Ramen. Her aunt, Kim Frazier, was instrumental in setting up Speakeasy and is heading up the new venue along with a chef.