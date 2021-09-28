New COVID vaccine bill in Ohio allows exemptions for natural immunity, other reasons

The latest bill introduced in a House Health Committee hearing Tuesday comes as the debate over COVID-19 vaccination and masking requirements have produced a flurry of bills from Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly, all seeking to prohibit some form of vaccination requirement and/or mask mandate.

The most sweeping of those proposals — House Bill 248, sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp. — stalled as House Republican leadership seeks an overarching replacement for it and related bills.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have had COVID-19 still get vaccinated, saying it’s unknown how long natural immunity lasts. A recent study of hundreds of Kentucky residents who had COVID-19 recently found that unvaccinated people were more than twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus than the vaccinated.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news release. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country.”

State Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, heads the Health Committee considering the new proposal.