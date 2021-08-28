Springfield-produced pet product line building brand

“People were adopting and rescuing pets during stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, so we were motivated to ramp up production and introduce new products,” Doane said.

The launch was soft, online at TAC’s website along with shopping platforms including Amazon and Walmart. The line was to be introduced locally a year ago at the initial DORA Dog Days of Summer event, which was canceled due to health concerns.

Besides online, PetAbilities products are available locally at Fresh Abilities, TAC’s quick-serve salad restaurant in COHatch, and Champion City Guide & Supply, both in downtown Springfield.

Alongside the leashes, which are available in various sizes and eight colors, PetAbilities offers Get Connected Dog Collars, which can match the leash’s color if desired, and TopChew Dog Toys that have a handle the owner can hold while the pet chews or tugs.

Adjustable cat collars are also offered, while pet owners can protect their clothes when bathing or grooming with the Groom Gown Apron, which has four utility pockets and is waterproof. Doane said in the competitive pet care market, PetAbilities products are up to the same military standards as its other product.

“We utilize the same manufacturing process as for the cargo nets for products that are extremely durable and long-lasting,” she said.

A future product being considered is a collar with a GPS tracker to keep track of pets should they wander.

With two successful product lines and a restaurant helping local people with disabilities make a contribution, TAC leadership is constantly exploring avenues to keep its employees working and creating beneficial goods, says Doane. She hopes DORA visitors stop by the PetAbilities display and appreciate what goes into them.

“This is a good opportunity to share with our community the value of people with disabilities and how this builds on their skills,” she said.

For more information on PetAbilities products, visit TAC’s website. For information on the Downtown DORA Summer Series Dog Days of Summer event, go to Visit Greater Springfield’s Facebook page.