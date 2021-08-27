springfield-news-sun logo
Music and Arts Festival returns to Clifton this weekend

A record 75 vendors will offer jewelry, paintings and other goods as part of the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival this weekend. Contributed photo
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Record 75 vendors expected to be part of event, which makes return after year away due to pandemic.

CLIFTON – One of the summer events that combines live music and art makes its comeback after a year away this weekend. The Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival will see record 75 vendors dealing in mostly arts and crafts and nonstop music performances in several genres.

The festival will be 4 to 11 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at 100 North St. off State Route 343. Admission is free.

“We’re anxious to get back,” said Sue Chasnov, the festival chair. “It’s a friendly festival, that’s the Clifton spirit. We all know each other and get along and that’s how we treat our vendors and that makes it fun for everyone.”

Part of so many attractions is to make a day or weekend of it. Formerly more of a retailer fair, the event hit its new stride a decade ago and is still growing and developing, Chasnov said, to include vendors who offer jewelry, paintings and other items.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. today with a cruise-in. The weekend will include activities for kids and special exhibitions including a chain saw artist, fire dancers and local dance groups both days.

Live performers include returning favorites and some new additions. Jazz has proven popular locally and Comin’ Home Jazz will begin the music today followed by bluegrass/gospel group Pinnacle Ridge.

Saturday performances will be by One More Time Swing Band; cover band The Temps; indie and alternative group A Band Called Dreamland; Blue Notes bluegrass and country group; classic pop cover group The Hoppers; and Ohio Brass and Electric providing the finale.

Besides a beer garden, there will be several foods to choose from, including some ethnic foods for the first time.

“We’ll have Hungarian cabbage rolls, Indonesian, Filipino, German and good old fair-type food,” Chasnov said.

While the festival is outdoors, visitors should observe health and safety precautions. Chasnov said a lot of people will be wearing masks, there will be hand sanitizer stations around the festival area, can create social-distancing space if needed and food vendors will be serving with gloves.

“We’ll pay attention and adjust if we need to,” she said. “We’re happy to share our town with others each summer.”

For the complete list of times, events and other information, visit the Village of Clifton’s web page.

HOW TO GO

What: Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival

Where: 100 North St., off State Route 343, Clifton

When: Today, 4-11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: 937-342-2175 or go to www.villageofclifton.com/festival-information/

