Music and Arts Festival returns to Clifton this weekend

Part of so many attractions is to make a day or weekend of it. Formerly more of a retailer fair, the event hit its new stride a decade ago and is still growing and developing, Chasnov said, to include vendors who offer jewelry, paintings and other items.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. today with a cruise-in. The weekend will include activities for kids and special exhibitions including a chain saw artist, fire dancers and local dance groups both days.

Live performers include returning favorites and some new additions. Jazz has proven popular locally and Comin’ Home Jazz will begin the music today followed by bluegrass/gospel group Pinnacle Ridge.

Saturday performances will be by One More Time Swing Band; cover band The Temps; indie and alternative group A Band Called Dreamland; Blue Notes bluegrass and country group; classic pop cover group The Hoppers; and Ohio Brass and Electric providing the finale.

Besides a beer garden, there will be several foods to choose from, including some ethnic foods for the first time.

“We’ll have Hungarian cabbage rolls, Indonesian, Filipino, German and good old fair-type food,” Chasnov said.

While the festival is outdoors, visitors should observe health and safety precautions. Chasnov said a lot of people will be wearing masks, there will be hand sanitizer stations around the festival area, can create social-distancing space if needed and food vendors will be serving with gloves.

“We’ll pay attention and adjust if we need to,” she said. “We’re happy to share our town with others each summer.”

For the complete list of times, events and other information, visit the Village of Clifton’s web page.

HOW TO GO

What: Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival

Where: 100 North St., off State Route 343, Clifton

When: Today, 4-11 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: 937-342-2175 or go to www.villageofclifton.com/festival-information/