Springfield Pride Festival celebrates community support

Pride was reflected in multiple ways in downtown Springfield on Saturday afternoon – mostly in rainbows around the streets of City Hall where the eighth Springfield Pride Festival was at the center of a weekend of activities presented by Equality Springfield.

Visitors found a record number of vendors, food, activities and live entertainment led by drag performers. It was the biggest such festival yet and the growth had Equality Springfield vice president Kyle Scott beaming among the flurry of activity.

He said the group had its biggest fundraising year ever, raising nearly $20,000, up from its peak of $11,000, and around 30 percent more vendors participated. Scott credits understanding and acceptance.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community,” Scott said. “We’re your neighbors and your coworkers. It’s getting to know us as people.”

Drag shows have become popular around Springfield in recent months and kept Esther Murray busy as a deejay. She helped coordinate Saturday’s drag show and grateful for wider acceptance

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“I think it’s gotten easier to be out,” said Murray, who is pansexual, attracted to people regardless of gender or sex. “So many here are accepting and loving. I feel I can be myself now in most places.”

Murray has seen Equality grow from a small group of friends into a larger organization. Part of her work with drag shows is also making sure the performers are in a safe place and said there although there is a minority against it, but a very vocal one, there’s more overall support through learning and togetherness.

She said one of the most important things to remember in drag shows is it’s an exaggeration of stereotypes for performers to express themselves, whether they’re a drag queen or drag king, just to have fun.

“It’s nice to be in a community we can be ourselves in. We’re not here to push anything in your face,” Murray said.

Chelsea Beedy came from a strict family and said it helps being in a community where everybody is accepted for who they are as she strolled the festival grounds with daughter Bexlei, 2, and friend Kelsey.

As a Springfield resident, she likes attending Pride annually as it supports who she is, and bringing Bexlei, who was dressed in a rainbow dress, gives her a sense of the culture and appreciative this festival does shows, something others don’t.

Married couple Josh and Gabi Walker have attended Pride festivals in Columbus and now as Springfield residents checked out the local version on Saturday, coming down for food and fun in an inclusive environment, which they support.

Even the couple’s young son Jack wore a shirt reading “We must be the change,” reflective of their beliefs.

“Everybody love everybody, choose kindness,” Gabi Walker said.

Local activities began Friday with a presentation at the Clark County Public Library and silent disco block party at COHatch. Following the festival, an after-party with drag show was at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. A drag brunch buffet was set for Sunday morning to conclude things.

While June is LGBT Pride Month and a peak time for related events and activities, Scott said it won’t be the only time Equality Springfield will be active. The group had a legal event in May and is planning a financial literacy event and others.

“We’re about continuing more education and awareness,” he said.