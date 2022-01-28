Springfield trooper changes tire for motorist on I-70

It’s not always bad to see a trooper in the rear view mirror.
Trooper Dalton Chaffin of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post made a stop Wednesday on Interstate 70 to change a tire for a motorist.
Anyone who is stranded or in need of assistance can dial #677 and the highway patrol will be there to help, according to a social media post.
