Springfield police warn of ATV, recreational vehicle theft

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
15 minutes ago

Springfield Police Division investigators are warning city residents about a recent uptick in ATV and recreational vehicle thefts.

Police have taken several reports of stolen ATVs and recreational vehicles within Springfield, according to a city press release.

Thieves are taking the vehicles from sheds, yards and carports, police said.

Those who own ATVs and recreational vehicles should take extra precautions in securing their property at this time. Owners are encouraged to take photos of their property, and record the make, model and VIN number of the vehicle in case of theft, according to the city.

SPD investigators said that the suspects are described as young males.

Police said that anyone who has surveillance video of one of these thefts is urged to come forward, and anyone with information about the thefts can contact Sgt. Dan Harris at 937-328-3430 or at dharris@springfieldohio.gov.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

