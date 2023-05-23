Springfield police share new details on teen carjacking suspects involved in pursuit

The car reportedly reached speeds of up to 60 mph in the city and 80 mph in the county during the pursuit.

The pursuit went into the county on Rebert Pike and Fairfield Pike, and the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Garrison Road and Fairfield Pike. Roads were blocked in the area.

Two individuals were apprehended near the car. One person fled the scene and went into a field.

That suspect later was found through the use of a drone piloted by Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King, who had been called in to help by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

A Springfield police cruiser involved in the pursuit crashed into a wooden fence, but the officer driving was uninjured, Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron said during a press conference Tuesday.

Byron said none of the carjacking victims sustained injuries, and a semiautomatic pistol was recovered in the stolen van. The Chevy Equinox was found parked in the lot of apartments on South Plum Street.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Chaney is being charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated robbery. The teen who said he stole the Honda is charged with burglary complicity to theft and two counts of complicity to aggravated robbery.

One 16-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The other 16-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business. He had an active warrant out of Champaign County on another case.

This is a developing story.