Springfield police seeking two men at large for violent felonies, weapons offenses

Elijah Cuffie (left) and Davon Hunt are wanted and under indictment, the Springfield Police Division reported.
News | 18 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

The Springfield Police Division is asking for help locating two men who are at large and under indictment for violent felonies and weapons offenses, a release from the City of Springfield said.

The two suspects are Elijah A. Cuffie, 19 and Davon L. Hunt, 21. Both of them are at large. Cuffie is six feet tall, weights 145 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Cuffie has active indictments for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses.

Hunt is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He has active indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses, the release said.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the release said.

Anyone with any information of their whereabouts should contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680 or 937-324-7716.

