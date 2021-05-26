Springfield police seeking two men at large for violent felonies, weapons offenses

The two suspects are Elijah A. Cuffie, 19 and Davon L. Hunt, 21. Both of them are at large. Cuffie is six feet tall, weights 145 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Cuffie has active indictments for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses.

Hunt is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He has active indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses, the release said.