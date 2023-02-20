Springfield police seeking charges after alleged assaults, racial incident at elementary school

The school principal told officers that a group of Black students gathered several white students on a spot of the playground “and forced them to state, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ against their will,” the report stated.

The principal said a few of the students who tried to avoid the situation were “chased down and escorted, dragged or carried” back to the spot on the playground, and one student was punched in the head by one of the suspects, according to the report.

The group of students also reportedly recorded the students who were forced to make the statement.

The Springfield City School District confirmed it referred the investigation to law enforcement, limiting its ability “to share information with… families.”

“While privacy laws only allow the district to provide details about the discipline of a child to their parent or guardian, the Springfield City School District does not approve of and will not tolerate the reported behavior,” the district stated in a release.

The school district will issue “appropriate school discipline in accordance with board policy,” according to the release.