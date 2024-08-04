Springfield police respond to triple-shooting Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD — Three people were shot at the same location just southeast of downtown Saturday night, according to Springfield police.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on York Street, near Kenton and Summer streets, just north of Selma Road. York Street remained closed just before midnight.
At that point, police were still trying to identify the shooter or shooters.
Two of the victims were being taken to the hospital via CareFlight helicopter, according to police.
In Other News
1
Bechtle Avenue in Springfield reopened after train derailment involving...
2
Homeless services in flux: City touts work by Homefull; shelter funding...
3
Mental Health Services group opens new Springfield primary care...
4
Cedarville students, missionary create faith-based video game released...
5
What’s happening this weekend: County fair, golf events and more