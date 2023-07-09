Springfield police respond to Saturday night shooting

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a man down in the street after a shooting in Springfield on Saturday night about 10 o’clock.

Springfield Police Division officers were in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue in the city’s southwest side.

Crime scene tape blocked off about 10 houses in the area about 11 p.m. At least one vehicle could be seen with its window apparently shot.

Emergency radio traffic indicated city officers were receiving support from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies.

Representatives of the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office were at the scene, too.

The police division’s crime scene unit arrived to process and photograph evidence.