Springfield police release footage of arrest that sparked racial profiling concerns

Footage of the police responding to the scene, taken by one of the two individuals and posted online, led to some residents asking questions about racial profiling.

“We want to ensure the community understands the full context of the situation. While videos shared on social media provide partial insight into the encounter, they do not capture the entirety of the event or the potential dangers officers faced,” police said in a statement. “We recognize the stress and concern the community has, and we are committed to conducting thorough reviews of any incident to ensure accuracy and transparency.”

The News-Sun has requested more information, including whether a gun was found.

According to a statement from Springfield police, officers “made contact with the two individuals, identifying them as the subjects involved in the initial report regarding a firearm-related threat.”

“Any call involving a firearm carries significant risks, and officers are trained to respond with the highest level of caution in such situations,” police said. “Our goal is always to prioritize the safety of the community, our officers and those involved.”

In cruiser camera footage, police can be seen approaching the two individuals and telling them to stop walking. An officer then approaches them and immediately tells one person, wearing a gray sweatsuit, to “get your hand out of your [expletive] pants, now.”

The individual, protested the interaction, saying “what are you on?” When the person with him, wearing a black sweatshirt, told the officer he wanted to take a photo of his badge, the officer responded, “you don’t need to worry about it.”

Police handcuffed the individual in gray after he repeatedly protested the interaction.

The body camera footage shows one officer saying that he did not see either person throw anything away before police approached them.

Police repeatedly asked the person in gray his name. He repeatedly told officers he did not have a gun and said they should check his bag. He eventually told police his name.

Police also detained the individual in black, putting him in a cruiser. He protested the interaction and said the two were being “illegally detained.”

The individual refused to identify himself, saying he was not required to by law. An officer disagreed and said that he was obstructing the investigation.

That individual is being charged with failure to identify, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

The individual in gray was released on the scene and said he would file a formal complaint against the officers.

“The Springfield Police Division is dedicated to providing an effective and ethical response to every situation,” police said. “We are constantly working to strengthen the trust between the Springfield Police Division and the community, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability. We appreciate the community’s concerns and involvement in this matter and want to assure the public that we take every incident seriously.”