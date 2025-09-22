Springfield police investigating fatal bike, car crash

Springfield police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and car near downtown Saturday.

Police responded to the intersection Columbus and North Belmont avenues at around 9:16 p.m. Saturday for the crash, finding cyclist Cheryl Suttles, 48, with serious injuries. She was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police declined to identify the vehicle driver.

Anyone with information related to the crash can contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685 at spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.