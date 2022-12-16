Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief

The city earlier this month announced that the search to replace Graf was narrowed to two finalists: Elliott and Columbus Police Division Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight.

“Springfield is home. This is where I grew up, where I was raised,” Elliott told the News-Sun in a September interview for a story about women leaders making a difference locally. “Being able to serve my community that I grew up in has been a blessing.”

Elliott is a graduate of the State University of New York in Buffalo and has also studied at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs Public Safety Leadership Academy, according to her resume.

“Elliott leads with a true servant’s heart that will help to advance the division forward,” Heck stated. “Her passion for public service, the Springfield community, and commitment to the law enforcement profession shined through during every stage of the police chief recruitment process. We are confident that she will serve the division, our organization, and the community, with excellence, integrity and distinction.”

Staff Writer Sydney Dawes contributed to this report