Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief

News
By
Updated 26 minutes ago

Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott was announced Friday night as the next police chief.

City Manager Bryan Heck’s appointment of Elliott is expected to be affirmed Tuesday by the city commission, according to a release from the city.

Elliott, the first woman appointed police chief in Springfield, led the uniform patrol division as captain. She also served as a crisis negotiation team commander and as a lieutenant overseeing the professional standards unit during her 16-year career in law enforcement that began in July 2006 in Springfield.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment and I look forward to this next chapter in public service,” said Elliot, a Springfield native. “Springfield is a vibrant community that is experiencing an exciting transition of growth and progress. It’s going to be a privilege to lead and work alongside a distinguished and dedicated group of people who take public safety to heart.”

Elliott was among 32 applicants from candidates across southwest Ohio and the country following this fall’s announcement that Chief Lee Graf would retire at the end of the year.

The city earlier this month announced that the search to replace Graf was narrowed to two finalists: Elliott and Columbus Police Division Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight.

“Springfield is home. This is where I grew up, where I was raised,” Elliott told the News-Sun in a September interview for a story about women leaders making a difference locally. “Being able to serve my community that I grew up in has been a blessing.”

Elliott is a graduate of the State University of New York in Buffalo and has also studied at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs Public Safety Leadership Academy, according to her resume.

“Elliott leads with a true servant’s heart that will help to advance the division forward,” Heck stated. “Her passion for public service, the Springfield community, and commitment to the law enforcement profession shined through during every stage of the police chief recruitment process. We are confident that she will serve the division, our organization, and the community, with excellence, integrity and distinction.”

Staff Writer Sydney Dawes contributed to this report

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

