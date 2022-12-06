BreakingNews
Springfield police chief search down to 2; Woman to lead department for first time
Springfield police chief search down to 2; Woman to lead department for first time

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
26 minutes ago
Internal candidate and Columbus applicant are top remaining from field of 32 original applicants.

A Springfield Police Division captain and a Columbus Police Division leader are the top two candidates in the search for the next Springfield police chief, city officials announced on Tuesday.

Candidates advancing to the next stage of the city’s search for a new police chief, are Springfield Police Division’s Capt. Allison Elliott and the Columbus Police Division’s deputy chief, Jennifer Knight.

That means the city will hire its first female chief in the department’s history.

A total of 32 applications were submitted after the job opening was posted in September, following the announcement that current Chief Lee Graf would retire at the end of the year.

That group of applicants was narrowed to seven candidates, including two current employees of the Springfield Police Division, all of whom were interviewed in late November. That group was reduced to four, each of whom underwent an assessment process last week, according to a city press release.

After receiving the scores from those assessments, city officials narrowed the list to two candidates.

“The selection process has been difficult, as so many qualified and skilled people applied for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates from which to choose,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “This speaks highly of our community and its progress; like other municipalities, our city staff as a whole has become more diversified in recent years, leading us to what will be the appointment of the first female chief of the Springfield Police Division.”

The two remaining candidates will sit for a final interview. The next police chief will be appointed by Heck and affirmed by city commission, according to the release.

Baker Tilly — formerly known as Management Partners — was employed by the city to assist in the recruitment and assessment processes. The firm gathered input from staff and community partners before launching a nationwide search for applicants, including internal submissions, according to the city.

The total 32 applicants included law enforcement personnel from Bellefontaine, Camden, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Trumbull County, Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, according to the city.

