Springfield police chief search down to 2; Woman to lead department for first time

After receiving the scores from those assessments, city officials narrowed the list to two candidates.

“The selection process has been difficult, as so many qualified and skilled people applied for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates from which to choose,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “This speaks highly of our community and its progress; like other municipalities, our city staff as a whole has become more diversified in recent years, leading us to what will be the appointment of the first female chief of the Springfield Police Division.”

The two remaining candidates will sit for a final interview. The next police chief will be appointed by Heck and affirmed by city commission, according to the release.

Baker Tilly — formerly known as Management Partners — was employed by the city to assist in the recruitment and assessment processes. The firm gathered input from staff and community partners before launching a nationwide search for applicants, including internal submissions, according to the city.

The total 32 applicants included law enforcement personnel from Bellefontaine, Camden, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Trumbull County, Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, according to the city.