Springfield police ask Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly Thanksgiving shooting

Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron declined to release information regarding potential suspects but said anyone with information, including people who were in or near the bar but left before police arrived, should call SPD at 937-324-7716.

“This was a senseless act, and our job is to provide justice to his family, so like I said, we really would encourage anybody that has information on this to give us a call,” Byron said during a press conference.

He said people with information may stay anonymous.

Officers responded to Club Hollywood, 925 E. Pleasant St., at 11:33 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a man shot.

Medics attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing Gibson, nicknamed “Shockey,” dead about 10 minutes after arrival, according to an incident report.

Byron said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting or a suspected arson at the bar Monday night that caused minimal damage. He said police are investigating the possibility of the incidents being related.

The sergeant said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In response to questions regarding the potential for an active threat to the community, Byron said there have been no arrests. Byron said police “definitely don’t want to release” whether they believe the shooter is still in the area.

Since the bar opened in June, there have been 48 calls for SPD service to its address. The calls range from assaults, fights and disorderly conduct to parking and traffic violations.

Owners posted on social media they would keep the club closed for an indefinite period of time in light of the shooting death.

The shooting is the ninth homicide of the year.