Springfield plans to toughen vacant property rules, also fight commercial blight

“The VPR is important because it really aids us in documenting ownership of properties,” Cobbs said. “It has the potential to prevent crime that really helps us as a city identify problematic properties in our communities. So it just gives us a better understanding of the extend of issues in our community.”

Cobbs said the proposal is to add both commercial and industrial properties to the existing Springfield ordinance, as well as increase the residential registration fee to $125 annually. It would also charge a $300 semi-annual fee for vacant commercial structures, increase the civil fine to Class B ($100), and the owner or a registered agent would have to have an office within 250 miles of City Hall.

The current ordinance defines residential properties as vacant after 90 days, requiring a $100 annual registration fee, a class A fine ($50) for those not registered and the requirement for the owner or a registered agent to maintain an office in Ohio.

“I really want to stress that commercial vacant properties can be much more detrimental to our community for a variety of reasons,” Cobbs said. “They often sit empty for longer periods of time, leading to economic decline. They can reduce property values and decrease tax revenue as well. They also create dead zones in business districts, as we’ve seen in our downtown here, and that really discourages foot traffic and investment while increasing both crime and blight.”

Vacant residential properties are more sporadic, while vacant commercial structures “often deteriorate more rapidly, and that makes revitalization efforts really challenging and costly,” Cobbs said.

A commercial property in Springfield is considered vacant after 30 days, a multi-family residential structure is vacant after 60 days and a single-family residential structure is considered vacant after 90 days, Cobbs said. Owners of commercial structures have 60 days from the time their property is considered vacant to register, while all residential owners have 30.

“We understand that this is very much a cyclical process, so we built in time for properties to transfer, for owners to make upgrades for selling or renting,” Cobbs said.

A portion of vacant properties' owners are deceased, which “adds another layer of complexity” to handling these cases, Cobbs said.

The registry went into effect in January 2020.

In December 2020, there were 722 vacant residential properties in Springfield. By December 2022, there was a 15% decrease in the total number of vacant properties and a “considerable increase in registrations,” too, Cobbs said.

Having more vacant properties registered is also safer for first responders, who will know if a residential or commercial building is likely to have occupants in an emergency situation.

The proposal also includes using Hera, a free software for property registration that will help the city with tracking, Cobbs said. The previous company, ProChamps, filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Assistant Mayor David Estrop said he believes the additional inclusions will help in the progress the city has been making in recent years.

Commissioner Tracey Tackett, who also owns Sip & Dipity, said as a downtown business owner she is excited about the progress in downtown Springfield.

“I’m really happy to see this progress and moving forward and addressing all the vacancies in the community, but especially commercial,” Tackett said.