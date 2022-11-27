Springfield plans hotel purchase to expand shelter for homeless

The Springfield City Commission took the first step toward expanding options to assist the displaced and homeless population last week with the introduction of an ordinance for the purchase of the Villager Inn, 1715 W. North St.
The action is likely to be approved when the commission reconvenes in December. It’s a solution long sought as Springfield has grappled with an increasing population of people experiencing homelessness.
As COVID-19 took hold and upturned business and health in 2019, local motels played a critical role for addressing homelessness. The number of people displaced from their homes increased dramatically due to business layoffs and closures.
Congregate housing, a staple of the support network for the homeless, was no longer a viable option due to the potential spread of the disease. At the same time, the travel industry, including hotels and motels, was among the most impacted as people isolated themselves and stopped traveling during the pandemic. The availability of urban hotel and motel rooms became a temporary solution with the federal government funding their use to provide safe shelter for the homeless. As that funding and program ended this year, the number of homeless again soared.
City of Springfield officials, county leaders and local agencies established a Homelessness Task Force last year in anticipation of and preparation for the problem. A variety of solutions has been explored over the past year. The purchase of the motel property and an adjacent vacant lot is viewed as a major step forward in addressing the issue.
City Manager Bryan Heck explained that the $1.7 million purchase is primarily funded by American Rescue Plan federal dollars and will provide additional emergency shelter and long-term support services to meet the needs of homeless individuals and families.
The city’s Task Force effort has involved working closely with such local non-profit organizations as Sheltered Inc. and the Nehemiah Foundation to assure the homeless in Springfield received support and shelter. Heck indicated that collaboration will continue as the Villager Inn is added to the options available for displaced persons.
The city will not operate the shelter, Heck said.
“We will transition the ownership at some point to one of the organizations already providing such services,” Heck said.
He indicated that the city hopes to close on the purchase by the end of this year and will work with the non-profit partners who have been active with the Task Force to bring the new housing option on line as quickly as possible.
“I applaud the empathy and compassion shown by members of the staff as they have worked to offer assistance to those experiencing homelessness,” Assistant Mayor Rob Rue said, praising the efforts city staff who have led efforts to address the issue of homelessness in Springfield.
Heck noted that Springfield is not alone in experiencing the issue, observing that it is a challenge currently shared by cities across the country.
