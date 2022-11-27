Springfield plans hotel purchase to expand shelter for homeless

City Manager Bryan Heck explained that the $1.7 million purchase is primarily funded by American Rescue Plan federal dollars and will provide additional emergency shelter and long-term support services to meet the needs of homeless individuals and families.

The city’s Task Force effort has involved working closely with such local non-profit organizations as Sheltered Inc. and the Nehemiah Foundation to assure the homeless in Springfield received support and shelter. Heck indicated that collaboration will continue as the Villager Inn is added to the options available for displaced persons.

The city will not operate the shelter, Heck said.

“We will transition the ownership at some point to one of the organizations already providing such services,” Heck said.

He indicated that the city hopes to close on the purchase by the end of this year and will work with the non-profit partners who have been active with the Task Force to bring the new housing option on line as quickly as possible.

“I applaud the empathy and compassion shown by members of the staff as they have worked to offer assistance to those experiencing homelessness,” Assistant Mayor Rob Rue said, praising the efforts city staff who have led efforts to address the issue of homelessness in Springfield.

Heck noted that Springfield is not alone in experiencing the issue, observing that it is a challenge currently shared by cities across the country.