Springfield police urge residents to lock vehicles as temperatures drop

To decrease the chance of theft, drivers should not leave the car running unattended, leave the keys in the vehicle or fail to lock the vehicle when it’s parked, police advised.

“At this time of year as the weather gets colder, people tend to warm their cars up in front of their home or leave the motor running while the driver goes into a gas station or uses an ATM,” said Springfield Police Division Sgt. Dan Harris. “The problem is that others take advantage of the opportunity to steal cars.”