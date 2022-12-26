Springfield plans $5.7 million technology upgrade

The new system will be implemented over 2023-2024 with an intended outcome of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of city operations. Officials look forward to have more data upon which to base decisions and for future planning. It also would give citizens more options for interacting online to access city services and support.

The system’s $5.7 million price tag involves multiple vendors, but City Commissioner Kevin O’Neill noted that the major expenditure had been in the planning stage for some time.

“This would not be possible without the foresight and frugality of the City Finance Director Mark Beckdahl over the past five years in setting aside funds for this purpose,” said O’Neill.

He also thanked the residents of Springfield for approving the income tax levy that will also help “to bring the city into the current century” in terms of technology.

Formal action to approve expenditures and embark on the transition is expected at the next commission meeting.