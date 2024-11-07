Springfield Philanthropy Day event to honor 3 local people, organizations

Celebrated annually in November, this event recognizes people, corporations and nonprofit organizations that have have showed dedication and contributions to the community.

“GSAFP is honored to celebrate National Philanthropy Day, where we recognize the remarkable impact of philanthropy on our community. It’s a day to appreciate those who selflessly give and inspire us all to make a difference,” said Kathryn Hitchcock, GSAFP Board President.

This year’s keynote speaker is Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin, and the award winners include:

Julius Bailey as the Outstanding Individual Fundraiser. Bailey is the founder of Dance Stomp Shake, an arts-based youth programming organization that encourages and trains young people to live positive and productive lives through peer leadership, team related arts and mentoring.

The Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteer program as the Outstanding Nonprofit Organization. Started in 1993, this outreach program includes Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum, SEEDS community gardens, Clark County Fair Flower Show and fairgrounds entrance, Horticulture Helpline and more.

Wallace & Turner Insurance as the Outstanding Philanthropic Business. As Springfield and Urbana’s largest locally owned independent insurance agency, they not only provides coverage, but invest in local causes, supports charitable events and fosters personal relationships.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3TGKieT. Funds support AFP membership scholarships and GSAFP professional development opportunities for the nonprofit community.