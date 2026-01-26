Springfield officials urge patience as crews battle 13 inches of snow

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reports a total snow accumulation of 13 inches in Springfield and 11.2 inches in South Charleston.

As crews continue to plow streets throughout Clark County, arctic air is bringing extended periods of wind chill values below zero to the Miami Valley, making the snow removal process even more difficult.

According to Springfield Service Director Chris Moore, the main roads throughout Springfield (like Main Street and High Street) and secondary streets have all been plowed and treated. Around three quarters of the residential streets in Springfield have been plowed.

Despite this progress, Moore still estimates that road conditions - especially on the more residential streets - won’t be ideal for travel throughout the end of the week.

“I think we’re going to see some rough conditions on our neighborhood streets through the end of this week,” Moore said. “But as far as navigating the main thoroughfares, everyday we go, they’re gonna get a little bit better.”

Moore also wants to remind drivers to give the snow plows room (and patience) to work.

“When [snow plows] are working through this much snow, it’s exponentially harder as the snow gets deeper. Eight inches of snow is not twice as hard to deal with as four inches is - it’s multiple times harder,” Moore said.

Warming shelter

With plunging temperatures in the teens and below this week, the Salvation Army’s warming shelter at 15 S. Plum St. will be open 24 hours through at least Friday.

Springfield city officials are “urgently seeking” community volunteers and winter clothing donations for the warming shelter “with dangerously low temperatures forecasted this week,” according to Communications Director Karen Graves.

“As temperatures drop to dangerous levels, community support is essential. Volunteers and donors play a critical role in helping ensure safety, warmth and dignity for those most in need,” she said.

Volunteer training will be provided on-site. Responsibilities may include cleaning and general shelter upkeep; client sign-in and intake support; helping with client needs and engagement; organizing and distributing donated items; and making coffee and assisting with food preparation.

Donations needed include women’s pants; men’s pants; men’s hoodies; men’s and women’s undergarments; socks; hats and gloves; men’s boots (especially needed); and travel-size toiletries. Only winter clothing items are being accepted at this time.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at https://tinyurl.com/nh3tu2x7 or https://tinyurl.com/3et3am7k.

Services impacted by the snow

Most local schools and universities, including Springfield City Schools, Wittenberg University and Clark State University, are closed or had virtual classes/remote learning Monday and Tuesday, and will continue evaluating conditions to determine if they will remain closed throughout the week.

A Wittenberg spokesperson said, “barring any changes, we expect to be fully in-person on Wednesday.”

“This week’s weather is certainly an anomaly after leaving over a foot of snow followed by a forecast containing very cold temperatures,” said Clark-Shawnee Local School Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

Global Impact STEM Academy is conducting classes virtually for calamity days moving forward, but do follow the lead of other schools.

“However, we follow what the collective group of schools where our students come from end up doing. We are also affected by what Clark State College and Springfield City School District decides because of how we are linked with facility usage,” said Superintendent Josh Jennings.

Northeastern Local School Superintendent Jack Fisher said the district has already used the equivalent of five calamity days, “and it is still only January.” Ohio districts can use up to three extended learning days in place of calamity hours, which helps prevent the need to make up time at the end of the year.

He said Monday and Tuesday counted as two of those three days, “which helps protect the remaining hours as winter continues,” and all closure will be traditional snow days after the last calamity day is used.

“Advance notice of this storm gave staff time to prepare learning materials for students, which is not always possible when the weather changes quickly. Using extended learning days in situations like this allows learning to continue while also keeping students and staff safe,” Fisher said.

In Champaign County, Graham and Triad schools also continue to watch the weather and evaluate hourly to make decisions in a timely manner, but the extreme cold temperatures can factor into delays or cancellations.

“The Champaign County superintendents and I have already started discussing ... looking at temperatures, snow emergency level, road conditions, etc. ... I cannot say what will happen for sure since it is something that is evaluated as time goes,” said Triad Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and most Clark County government offices are also closed Monday.

Rumpke will not be collecting trash in Clark County on Monday, and will be operating on a one-day delay for the remainder of the week. Check your local trash service provider’s website for any other delays.