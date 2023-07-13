Springfield nursing home’s new garden will bring a serene outdoor space for residents

The Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force is working with Good Shepherd Village Nursing Center to build a wheelchair-accessible garden for the residents to get outside, grow vegetables and have a serene getaway.

The garden will feature a pond with fish, a mural, bird baths, bird feeders and flowers. It will also have benches, a recreational area with cornhole, and even a seating area for outdoor movies.

“We’re trying to give them every reason and option to go outside and enjoy the fresh air,” said Ryan Ray, who is with the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force and helping organize this project.

Additionally, there will be a vegetable garden so residents will be able to grow, harvest and use the vegetables.

There will be tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and wildflowers, said Ken Tryee, who is working with Green Environmental Outreach on the garden. They are partnering with the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force to help design the garden beds to ensure they’re wheelchair accessible.

The garden with help bring back a sense of nostalgia, said Andrea Jones of Good Shepard Village on North Burnett Road.

“Some people here grew up in rural areas, and they talk about how they miss gardening and being outside,” she added.

The project would have cost about $50,000, but because of volunteers, it will cost a little more than $6,000, said Ray and Alex Flora, who is also helping organize this project.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Restoration Church and other community members donated pavers that helped make this project possible. City workers also were a huge help in working on the garden, said Ray. The garden itself could be done by the next week, but because it is completely volunteer-powered, that is not certain.

“Being in the sun and outdoors can help with depression,” said Ray. “This will give residents a sense of purpose, gives them more of a reason to come outside.”