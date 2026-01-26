Springfield native opens 24/7, membership-only gym

He said he’s aiming to get about seven to 10 more machines of specialty equipment and may eventually get a sauna and create a posing room for competitors. The gym does not offer classes, as it’s focused on “being the best” in equipment and personal training.

“(Since being open), I’ve had almost no issues at all and most of the members look out for the facility as well. It’s been such a great experience so far. I am still improving ... (but) it’s safe to say we aren’t going anywhere. The community has deepened our roots here at Evergreen Fitness permanently,” he said.

Kibler, born and raised in Springfield, said his friend bought him his first membership to an athletic club and he “pretty much fell in love with fitness.”

In 2011, after spending two years training and transforming his body, people starting asking Kibler how he could help them achieve their fitness goals.

“That’s when it clocked for me I needed to become more educated and certified to be able to do so,” he said, explaining that he got his certified personal trainer certificate in 2011.

Kibler spent about a decade training at Springfield Health & Fitness in the Bushnell building. Shortly after the owner of that gym retired and sold the business, Kibler opened a small training facility in 2021 on Upper Valley Pike, across the street from Speedway in the shopping plaza. This facility was for trainers and clients only, where six trainers worked and ran their own businesses in the 3,000-square-foot building for 3.5 years.

When the former Champion City CrossFit building went up for sale, Kibler called the owner of the building and put an offer on it.

“Hours before I had no intentions of doing so, very spur of the moment,” he said. “(But) I was able to purchase the building solo to open a 24/7 access gym and move our training studio there as well with all trainers Stacey, Jenny, Xavier, Cameron and I.”

Kibler said they had two weeks to source over 60 more machines and miscellaneous items, paint the building and more.

“I did a presale on gym memberships sight unseen and 100 people signed up without even stepping foot in the place! That told me that the community trusted me and knew I was about to open up something special,” he said.

There are a limited number of memberships sold for the gym so they “can keep a tight-knit community and don’t feel overly packed inside.”

“I don’t care about making the most money, I care about to providing the best experience,” he said.

As of now, Kibler said they are close to their maximum amount of members. He will post a link to social media and on the gym’s website, evergreenspringfield.com, for people to request memberships and he will call them in order as they have cancellations.

Single memberships are $52.99 plus tax and couple memberships are $72.99 plus tax per month, with no sign-up fees, hidden fees or contracts, and only require a 30-day notice upon cancellation. He also offers family plans and gives first responders, law enforcement and active military or veterans a discount as well.