New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. potential merger discussions paused

If a merger was to happen, Hall said there are two methods — traditional and expedited. Under either method, the merger doesn’t go into effect unless residents in both the city and township vote in favor of it at an election, and they require them to reach an agreement on the terms of the merger.

Hall said when he was appointed to his role in April 2025, city council advised him that his initial objectives included strengthening relationships with neighboring townships and exploring ways to preserve farmland and green space surrounding the city. He said these objectives stemmed from the rapid housing developments and the industrial and retail growth taking place in other area communities.

“After exploring the city’s options, one possible course of action that became apparent was a merger with neighboring townships,” he told the Springfield News-Sun. “A merger was discussed with township representatives, who shared many of the same concerns about losing green space and farmland, but a merger did not seem to be a realistic option at the moment.”

Hall announced both communities’ decisions to pause all discussions regarding a city-township merger to the city’s Facebook page.

“New Carlisle’s interest has always been about collaboration, not division. Our communities already share schools, roads, families and daily life. While a merger is not being considered, we will continue working together in ways that benefit residents on both sides of the boundary,” he said in the post.

These collaborative efforts include:

Support a shared school system and pursuing grants and resources to better serve Tecumseh schools and children.

Coordinate on concerns about unwanted development, including large residential projects, trucking terminals, trash transfer stations, solar farms and data centers.

Preserve green space and protect the rural character of the area.

Encourage better jobs, local businesses, healthcare access and family-friendly amenities.

Support shared social services such as housing assistance, food access, elder care and community support programs.

Explore opportunities to collaborate on law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services.

“While a merger is off the table, collaboration is not. Both governing bodies want what’s best for the people we serve and their families. Our goal is to strengthen trust, not strain it, and to work together where it makes sense while respecting each community’s independence,” Hall said in the post.

At the beginning of this month, Bethel Twp. officials posted to their Facebook about the recent merger conversations, saying no decisions or formal actions had made or were underway.

“It is important for residents to know that any discussion of this magnitude would require transparency, public education and community engagement. Bethel Twp. is committed to ensuring that residents are informed and have opportunities to ask questions,” the post stated.

“Our role is to provide accurate information, facilitate communication, and support an open process. Should any proposal move forward, information would be shared publicly, and residents would be notified of meetings and avenues for public input.”

Other possibilities apart from a merger include partial annexations and Joint Economic Development Districts.

“While surrounding communities may look and desire a different type of community than ours, we cherish our relationships with them and hope to continue to work and collaborate with them,” Hall said.