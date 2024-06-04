Springfield native Griffin House to open 58th Summer Arts Festival on Friday

Those who have waited almost 11 months for the Summer Arts Festival to return may especially be watching the weather reports and praying toward the sky for good weather as House opens the 58th season at 8 p.m. Friday.

Admission is free — donations encouraged — and the show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council.

House is hoping the trend goes more toward 2017, when he also kicked off the Festival’s 51st year.

“When we got rained out last year, it was such a bummer because I look forward to the show so much,” he said. “I think the crew and staff had everyone’s safety in mind, so they called it at about 6 or 6:30 and then by 8 it was clear blue skies. Needless to say, I’m hoping for good weather.”

Springfield is one of about 70 shows he’ll do year, which he’s thankful to continue playing. Some of the songs may be fresh, including those from his last EP, “The Tides,” released late last summer, and a new song, “Surrender to Win,” that he may perform here.

“I’ll play mostly things that people have heard before so we can sing a clap along together a little bit. It’s always such a pleasure to come back to Springfield and play in the park,” he said.

House isn’t writing as much as he used to, once being able to just sit around his house and write from sunup to sundown if he chose. Touring and family life have intervened, which he’s comfortable with.

“I feel like I’ve made enough music to last me a lifetime already, so if I write some more songs, that’s great, but I don’t really put pressure on myself to grind in that way,” he said.

House’s influence is rubbing off on somebody very special to him — his 12-year-old daughter Emma, who he’s happy in supporting and encouraging in her musical ambitions.

“Emma is now becoming quite the singer and songwriter herself,” he said. “She is a great singer and piano player and even wrote her own song called ‘Butterflies’ that she performed in front of a live audience at her school in Connecticut. Who knows, maybe she’ll come back to Springfield and sing with me sometime soon.

“I’m looking forward to seeing family and familiar faces in the crowd on Friday evening. My favorite part is when it’s starts getting dark in the second half of the show, and we can close it out with a big singalong.”

Another favorite act that defines the Summer Arts Festival, Parrots of the Caribbean, will play Jimmy Buffett favorites and their original songs at 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The show will be preceded by the annual Parrothead Party beginning at 6 p.m. with music by Skip Hoyt, margaritas, food and beer for sale to set the mood.

HOW TO GO

What: Griffin House

Where: Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/