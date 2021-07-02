springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield native Griffin House performs at Arts Festival

Springfield native Griffin House will perform new material and several favorites during his return tot he Summer Arts Festival on Friday. Contributed photo
Springfield native Griffin House will perform new material and several favorites during his return tot he Summer Arts Festival on Friday. Contributed photo

By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
After a year away from touring, singer-songwriter back to doing what he loves.

The Summer Arts Festival welcomes its annual House party Friday. It’s even more fitting since this House once called Springfield home.

Singer-songwriter Griffin House performs at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. . Admission is free.

Not only does Springfield have a home feeling, so does the performing stage, a place House hasn’t been much since the pandemic hit, doing a handful of private shows and a couple socially-distanced shows.

“It was mostly a year off of touring because I had over 50 shows canceled and rescheduled several times,” he said. “While that was difficult, it was a nice change of pace and it also allowed me time to move from Nashville to Connecticut with my family.”

While looking forward to playing in person again, being able to perform virtual shows was still a blessing and he will likely continue doing those.

“I did really enjoy my time connecting with people virtually, and I was thankful to be able to reach them during the pandemic,” said House.

This past spring saw him back on the road with gigs in the South and out west, and in June several in the Midwest. The audience reaction has been enthusiastic, with people eager to hear live music again, getting to hear new songs House has written as a bonus, which he said is an exciting feeling, especially since later this summer he’ll head back to the studio to record new material.

The road will first lead back to Veterans Park, where the audience will also get to hear House’s fresh takes as well as his classics.

“After not being able to perform last year, I’m obviously very excited about being able to play the park this year. I always really look forward to it; it’s just really good to be back,” House said.

HOW TO GO

What: Griffin House

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: Friday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.SpringfieldArtsCouncil.org.

