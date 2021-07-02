Springfield native Griffin House performs at Arts Festival

“I did really enjoy my time connecting with people virtually, and I was thankful to be able to reach them during the pandemic,” said House.

This past spring saw him back on the road with gigs in the South and out west, and in June several in the Midwest. The audience reaction has been enthusiastic, with people eager to hear live music again, getting to hear new songs House has written as a bonus, which he said is an exciting feeling, especially since later this summer he’ll head back to the studio to record new material.

The road will first lead back to Veterans Park, where the audience will also get to hear House’s fresh takes as well as his classics.

“After not being able to perform last year, I’m obviously very excited about being able to play the park this year. I always really look forward to it; it’s just really good to be back,” House said.

HOW TO GO

What: Griffin House

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: Friday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.SpringfieldArtsCouncil.org.