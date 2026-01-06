Springfield native acquires 113-year-old leather goods brand

“Bosca has always stood for craftsmanship, integrity, and care — values that first drew me to the brand years ago and will continue to guide every decision as this new journey progresses,” Luther said. “My goal is to honor what makes Bosca special while thoughtfully growing the business, supporting our people, and investing in the community that helped build this company.”

Under Luther’s leadership, Bosca will go through a multi-phase growth plan on revitalizing its local manufacturing footprint, expanding product categories and modernizing operations, according to a release. Through a JobsOhio-supported initiative beginning in quarter three of this year, Bosca will refresh and reopen portions of its Springfield factory and create 25 new jobs in production and sales.

The company has partnered with the city of Springfield and Small Business Development Center to support training, workforce development and long-term economic growth in the region, and plans to be involved in the community.

The refresh of the factory, which will be at 1905 W. Jefferson St., will start this month. Hiring will begin in March, with production to begin in May/June.

“We will engage in a thoughtful re-introduction of manufacturing, which will begin with one product and will go from there,” Luther told the News-Sun. “The intent will be to focus on development of the high level of craftsmanship that our brand is known for. Additional products will be introduced to Springfield as the development of our local talent grows.”

Luther will also continue to strengthen men’s leather goods and expand its presence in women’s accessories by creating a new line, and invest in partnerships with retailers, such as Dillards, Von Maur and Nordstrom, through upgraded inventory management tools, improve customer service and new programs that make ordering and stock maintenance easier.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to carry on the traditions of the Bosca brand,” she said. “We are known for selling the highest quality men’s accessories on the market and we look forward to bringing that level of craftsmanship to the ladies’ handbag market.”

Luther spent about half of her career as a business owner and the other half in human resources.

“What unites both of those experiences is my passion for growing businesses and helping people,” she said.

She started early in her career in the handbag department at Macy’s, later building and selling her own HR consulting firm, then supported Bosca’s HR operations, where she had conversations with former owner Chris Bosca, the fourth-generation family leader of the company, that led to discussions about her taking ownership.

“Chris has expressed strong confidence in Amy’s abilities and her authentic passion for the leather goods category, noting that she is well-positioned to uphold and advance the legacy his family has built,” the release stated.

Bosca products are not sold in Springfield yet, but can be found regionally in Cincinnati and Columbus at high end retail locations of department stores and independent retailers, and online at bosca.com.