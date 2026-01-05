Springfield’s Myers Market under new management, to launch new menus inspired by Chido’s Tacos owner

“I’m excited to show people, honestly, that I can do more than just Mexican food,” he said. “I’m super excited that they finally gave me the opportunity because I’ve always seen this place (as having) so much potential. I just want to bring it to the full potential that I know it can be and use it completely and in the right way.”

Myers Market also includes Sushi Hikari Moe and OH! Boba.

“I wanted to make a menu where everyone could pretty much build something how they want it. I wanted to give them more of a variety within that menu ... I just wanted to spruce up the menus,” Nunez said.

Dough-Re-Mi Pizza will feature individual, 14-inch and build-your-own pizzas, calzones and garlic and cheesy breads.

Champion City Grill will feature burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, breakfast and other sandwiches, veggies options and several sides such as tots and fries.

Fountain Brews offers craft beers, coffee and pop. It will stay as-is for now, but Nunez said it might change in the future.

Soon-to-be Chido’s Cantina will offer more drinks such as margaritas, frozen margaritas, cantaritos, micheladas, and tequila and margarita flights.

“We’ll have something for everyone ... I don’t want it to feel (limited). I want it to be something where everyone can have a drink or something that they would like, and in different price ranges,” Nunez said.

Nunez wants to bring on more and different types of events — such as karaoke nights and trivia nights, a winter market or a year-around market — use the alleyway more as a patio-type place, and provide more catering options.

“I really just want to change the atmosphere ... I want to give it that hybrid feel of a restaurant and a cafeteria,” he said. “I want people to understand and I really want them to know that I really want to make it the place to come and where everyone feels comfortable ... There’s a little bit of everything for everybody.”

Erin Maxson, head of digital at COhatch, said they’re excited to hand the reins over to Nunez.

“It was a no-brainer to continue supporting his growth as a restaurant owner and operator into a full market operator. He is one of the most driven and capable restaurateurs and entrepreneurs out there. We truly believe Myers Market will thrive under his leadership,” she said.

Tania Lehotay, head of national development at COhatch, said their mission is to support local entrepreneurs, non-profits and the community.

“With that in mind, it was extremely important to us to look through the lens through out local food operators and vendors based out of Myers Market,” she said. “Armando brings energy and years of culinary experience as a restaurant operator and we are extremely excited for all the new menus and concept ideas that locals and visitors will enjoy.”

Nunez started about five years ago, building a food trailer from the ground up with his uncle. He opened Chido’s in March 2022 and then inside Myers Market in 2023.

“I (thought) it was time for me to do something for myself. This is what I like to do. I love cooking. I love seeing people enjoy my food. I (decided) to start a food trailer, so that’s what I did,” he said.

Before that, Nunez worked with his family at their restaurant, Los Mariachis, since he was 12 and has learned every position from dishwasher to cook. But about five years ago in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to start his own business.

“I think at some point I knew it at a young age when I started working, and I really learned a lot from my uncle, that I wanted to do something for myself. I just saw the respect (he got) and how many people he helped and took care of. I just wanted (that),” he said.

The new menus will roll out sometime this week, with a grand opening planned at a later date.

The Daily Myers Market was a downtown Springfield centerpiece from 1916 until it closed in 1977. In 2018, COhatch transformed the neglected site into a new life. Then in 2020, it was reimagined as COhatch The Market to feature food options, a bar and taproom, and work, meet and social spaces.

In 2025, Myers Market was revamped with new dining options and concepts, with COhatch continuing to offer its amenities of 16 private offices, coworking, meeting rooms, and three event spaces.