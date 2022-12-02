Springfield Museum of Art to host holiday event, new exhibit

The Springfield Museum of Art will welcome in the holidays and a new exhibition on Saturday, and the public can take in both both at the second Holiday at the Museum from noon to 4 p.m.
The admission-free event will offer family artmaking activities, visits with Santa Claus and access to all the galleries and exhibitions, including the newest opening Saturday, “Dish.”
A year ago was the first time the art museum had a holiday event, tying in with Holiday in the City being extended to several weeks. Executive director Jessimi Jones found it a great way to welcome the community.
“We had a wonderful turnout with about 400 people and several families who came in for the very first time,” said Jones. “We’re thrilled to be bringing Holiday at the museum back. It’s an opportunity come together as a family to make art, visit galleries and make new holiday memories.”
The art museum has partnered with two other area organizations to add pop-up attractions. The Clark County Public Library is offering a pop-up library with books about holiday traditions, and there will be a letter-writing station to spread holiday cheer to U.S. military members.
Project Jericho is contributing a pop-up museum with needle-felted objects visitors can check out in the trees outdoors upon entering and exiting the museum.
Jones said being able to visit Santa was a big draw, and he’ll be joined this year by Mrs. Claus.
Visitors can also check out the various galleries where they’ll find “Dish” by artist Laura Tanner Graham.
This collection is a visual archive of food dishes, recipes and traditions in ink drawings on hand-cut mylar, mostly focusing on the U.S. Sun Belt states.
“‘Dish’ analyzes a community’s social structure through its dining and looking at how you can understand people through food,” said Elizabeth Wetterstroem, the musem’s collections and exhibitions manager. “There’s some fine detail work.”
She added that it’s timely, as many of their exhibits tend to be, in that food insecurity is reaching crisis levels, including in the Springfield community, and it can help start conversations beyond just admiring the work.
Other current exhibitions include “Mirror, Mirror,” focusing on contemporary female artists, the floral-themed “Wild and Tenacious” by Beth Edwards and “Lake Valley” by Rachel Rose, a unique film installation with collage, found footage and repurposed materials.
Jones said anyone looking for a holiday gift can consider a membership to the art museum or renewing one.
“We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Holiday in the City again and think of celebrating new traditions and the great opportunity for us to be a part of that,” Jones said.
HOW TO GO
What: Holiday at the Museum
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield
When: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Admission: free
More info: www.facebook.com/SpringfieldMuseumOfArt/
