Springfield Museum of Art to host holiday event, new exhibit

Project Jericho is contributing a pop-up museum with needle-felted objects visitors can check out in the trees outdoors upon entering and exiting the museum.

Jones said being able to visit Santa was a big draw, and he’ll be joined this year by Mrs. Claus.

Visitors can also check out the various galleries where they’ll find “Dish” by artist Laura Tanner Graham.

This collection is a visual archive of food dishes, recipes and traditions in ink drawings on hand-cut mylar, mostly focusing on the U.S. Sun Belt states.

“‘Dish’ analyzes a community’s social structure through its dining and looking at how you can understand people through food,” said Elizabeth Wetterstroem, the musem’s collections and exhibitions manager. “There’s some fine detail work.”

She added that it’s timely, as many of their exhibits tend to be, in that food insecurity is reaching crisis levels, including in the Springfield community, and it can help start conversations beyond just admiring the work.

Other current exhibitions include “Mirror, Mirror,” focusing on contemporary female artists, the floral-themed “Wild and Tenacious” by Beth Edwards and “Lake Valley” by Rachel Rose, a unique film installation with collage, found footage and repurposed materials.

Jones said anyone looking for a holiday gift can consider a membership to the art museum or renewing one.

“We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Holiday in the City again and think of celebrating new traditions and the great opportunity for us to be a part of that,” Jones said.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday at the Museum

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/SpringfieldMuseumOfArt/