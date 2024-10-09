Springfield Mercy Health now offering radiation treatment for arthritis

“This condition causes severe joint pain and stiffness, a daily reality which can lead to bigger problems that affect a person’s overall well-being,” said Mercy Health radiation oncologist Dr. Josh Martin. “Those who suffer can’t be as active when they’ve having pain, and that inactivity can increase a person’s risk of heart disease or decrease their ability to work.”

Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Common treatments include painkillers, steroid injections, physical therapy or surgery, according to the hospital. Radiation therapy is an option for those for whom conventional treatments do not provide enough relief.

“Radiation therapy can provide targeted pain relief and reduce inflammation in localized areas affected by osteoarthritis, offering patients a non-invasive and effective second line treatment option to improve their quality of life,” Martin said. “It can also be used alongside other treatments, an approach that can enhance the overall treatment effectiveness.”

Patients undergoing the therapy will receive six treatments, every other day over a two-week period, with the same equipment used for cancer radiation therapy at a much smaller scale, according to Mercy Health, which said there is a very small risk of side effects.

Low-dose radiation can treat joint pain in knees, hands, hips, thumbs, ankles, elbows and shoulders, according to the hospital.