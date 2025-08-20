Springfield Mercy Health adding doulas to women’s health team

“We are proud to continue growing our women’s health services to meet the needs of our community,” said Rachel Fissel, practice manager for Mercy Health – Springfield Obstetrics and Gynecology. “By welcoming these new doulas, we’re ensuring more patients have access to the compassionate support that can make such a meaningful difference during the birth experience.”

The doulas include Desahe Jackson, a certified birth doula and lactation specialist who has been in the field since 2020 and is DONA International birth certified, according to Mercy Health’s news release. DONA International provides doula training. Jackson is dedicated to “holistic support and equitable care,” the hospital system said.

Robine Melse will be the other doula, and she will begin doula training and certification with the hospital’s guidance, according to the release. She speaks fluent Haitian Creole, which will better serve a sector of the population and enhance “culturally competent care and communication support to ensure every family feels seen, heard and understood.”

The hospital aims to improve maternal and infant health outcomes, in part by reducing preterm births, increasing exclusive breastfeeding rates, decreasing transfers to higher-level facilities due to high-risk factors, lowering maternal and infant emergency department visits post delivery and increasing attendance at birthing education classes.

Mercy Health – Springfield and Urbana OB/GYN has three locations: 1108 Vester Avenue in Springfield, 1821 E. High St. in Springfield and 204 Patrick Avenue in Urbana.

The doulas will be present no extra cost.

For more information about Mercy Health’s labor and delivery program, call 937-399-7100 or visit mercy.com.