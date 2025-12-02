Springfield Mercy Health acquires 2 Fairborn locations

On Wednesday, new patients will be welcome at Mercy Health – Fairborn Family Medicine, formerly Western Medicine, also at 7774 Dayton-Springfield Road.

The primary care practice is staffed by Dr. Jacob T. Dean and advanced practice clinicians Jennifer M. Dyer, Victoria Hase and Trent Nourse. All three medical providers will join the Mercy Health system and “continue offering high-quality, compassionate care,” according to Mercy Health. Preventative care, chronic disease management and treatment of immediate needs will be at the site. There will also be onsite services like x-ray and lab capabilities.

“These additions increase our ability to serve patients and employers across the southern Miami Valley,” said Shane Hardy, vice president of Mercy Health’s medical group operations. “It is great news for the community to have more physician presence and support, as well as more access points to increase the community’s connection to our continuum of care.”

The hospital system has worked closely with incoming physicians and other employees “to ensure a seamless transition for both locations.”

Mercy Health said the expansion highlights its continuing efforts to “grow, innovate and enhance the way it cares for patients, families and local employers across the region – supporting its mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves."