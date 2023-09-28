Springfield Masonic Community knits more than 120 hats for those in need

Members of the Springfield Masonic Community knitted more than 120 hats to give to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division for them to handout to those experiencing homelessness or those in need.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s just, I can’t think of a nicer thing to do. There’s so many needy people, not just homeless, but people who need,” said Joan Ferrell.

Ferrell said years ago, when she first came to the Springfield Masonic Community, she met a woman named Barb who was in charge of the sewing room. In 2019, they had the same idea to knit hats for the needy and made about 85 that year.

“When we got our sewing room, I said we needed projects, and my first thought was Barbara and that we should make hats for the homeless,” she said

Ferrell said all she did was put the word out about knitting the hats, and all the ladies came together each week, bringing two or three hats at a time.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “There’s over 120 hats. I’ve lost count. My goal was 100 and we did it in three weeks. That’s another amazing fact.”

The hats were given to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, who will hand them out to people in need. They are working on those details still.

Felix Shanahan of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division said they don’t have a plan yet, other than to have them available to people who have “communicated a need or we identified a need.”

Shanahan said he is considering putting some of the hats in bags and putting them on the firetrucks, so that when first responders are out and see someone in need, they can give them one right there.

“We’re getting ready to go into colder temperatures, and some folks do not always have the means to have warm clothing, and you lose a great deal of heat through your head, so something protective on your head is a great value,” he said.