6 awarded scholarships from OSU Clark County Parents Association

Credit: Spurlock, Brooke (COP-Dayton)

45 minutes ago
Six Clark County students were awarded with scholarships this year from the Ohio State University Clark County Parents Association.

The $1,000 scholarships are awarded to Clark County graduates to use at the Ohio State University. The parents association donates $500 each and OSU matches the remaining $500.

The six recipients for the 2023-24 OSU year were Haylee Acquah and Sophia Laird from Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA); and Evan Blazer, Braden King, Cameron Claar and Kama Ramsey from Kenton Ridge High School.

Last year, the organization awarded Presley Orndorff, graduate of Shawnee High School, and Cayleigh Butler, graduate from GISA, the 2022-23 scholarships.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

