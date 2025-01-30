Springfield man arrested after chase, standoff

Rogers then fled in a vehicle from the East Main Street area, with the chase through city streets reaching 45-50 mph, Clark said.

Officers lost sight of Rogers, but a deputy went to the area of his home on the 1600 block of South Fountain Ave., where Rogers was seen going inside on foot, Clark said.

“This is not the first time he’s done something like this, so we set up a perimeter and starting making announcements asking him to come outside, and eventually through some negotiation tactics through our negotiator he did surrender peacefully,” Clark said.

Clark said police are speaking with family members who were in the home at the time. No weapons were recovered.

According to court records, the alleged robbery happened Jan. 22 at the Family Dollar on 2129 E. Main St. Rogers allegedly filled a cart with items and bent the extending vertical pole down so it would fit through the doorway, attempting to exit without paying.

An employee followed Rogers outside, where she saw him loading his vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the employee grabbed the cart to take it back inside, Rogers allegedly pushed her, but the employee was able to take the cart back into the store with some of the items.

Photos another employee took of the vehicle and of Rogers determined it was him, according to the affidavit, and that the car was his uncle’s, which a Clark County deputy who ”had picked him up a week prior to this incident, in the same vehicle" recognized.

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about to whom the vehicle Rogers drove during the alleged robbery belonged.