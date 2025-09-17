Springfield man sentenced to 11 years for rape of minor

Two counts specify a rape of a 16-year-old on April 17, and the last count specifies rapes between Feb. 1, 2018 and April 16, 2025. The victim would have been between nine and 16 years old during this period.

According to court records, Clark County “received online social media texts involving the juvenile victim” who spoke about Teets choking and forcing himself on them April 17.

The rapes occurred in both Clark and Champaign counties, according to court records.

Teets will register as a Tier III sexual offender when he is released and is required to register with the county sheriff every 90 days for life.

According to a document detailing the charges at the time of his arrest, Teets allegedly assaulted the juvenile for the past five years.

In 2011, Teets was convicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.