Springfield man receives prison sentence after child porn charges

Kyle Loffing, 37, was sentenced July 9 in the Clark County Common Pleas Court. According to court documents, Loffing filed an appeal this week.

Loffing was indicted in April on 15 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, seven of pandering obscenity involving a minor and three of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. Loffing pleaded guilty in May.